+ ↺ − 16 px

Eddie Palmieri, the groundbreaking pianist, composer, and bandleader who helped define New York’s Afro-Caribbean sound and shape what the world came to know as salsa, has died at the age of 88.

Born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, Palmieri was a proud Nuyorican who began his musical journey in the Palladium era, performing with leading mambo orchestras of the 1950s. With a bold fusion of Afro-Cuban rhythms, jazz harmonies, and political consciousness, Palmieri not only elevated Latin dance music but reshaped it entirely, News.Az reports, citing The New York Times.

Palmieri, who died on Wednesday at 88, like other bandleaders of his era, disliked the term, castigating it as a catchall that obscured foundational Afro-Cuban dance rhythms like son, guaracha, guaguancó, danzón and cha cha cha. Yet La Perfecta had a new twist that helped distinguish the New York style from Cuban music: a two-trombone gut punch provided by the Bronx-born Barry Rogers and the Brazilian-born José Rodrigues. The trombones gave Palmieri’s band a salty tone that reflected the grind and glamour of the city’s streets and barrios, and he increasingly employed lyrics about social justice, giving salsa its distinctive flavor.

Palmieri embraced the counterculture era’s strident politics with songs like “Justicia,” played a famous gig at Sing Sing prison upstate and, departing from salsa protocol, recorded an album called “Harlem River Drive” with the jazz drummer Bernard Purdie that evoked classics like War’s “The World Is a Ghetto.” He was a pianist driven by Afro-Caribbean percussion while also an acolyte of the music theorist Joseph Schillinger’s mathematical approach to composition. After salsa’s peak and decline, he made several Latin jazz-themed records and recorded with younger singers like La India and Calle 13’s Ilé. He remained committed to New York’s Black and Latino community, never losing his love for his beginnings.

News.Az