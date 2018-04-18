Edison to buy gas from Shahdeniz
- 18 Apr 2018 15:38
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130501
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/edison-to-buy-gas-from-shahdeniz Copied
Rights on contract signed with Spain’s Gas Natural Fenosa on gas sale within Shahdeniz 2 have been transferred to Italy’s Edison.
SOCAR told APA-Economics that the signing ceremony was attended by representatives of SOCAR, Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company, Edison and Gas Natural Fenosa. Edison has obtained 25-year right of gas supply within Shahdeniz 2. The supply is planned to start after completion of TAP in 2020.
News.Az