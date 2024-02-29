Education at Türkiye-Azerbaijan University will be free, says minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Education at the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University will be free, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that at the initial stage, it is planned to admit 100 students to the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University.

“The admission plan provides for an additional 100-200 places annually. Education at this university will be free. Training will be organized in English and Turkish,” he added.

On February 19, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and President of the Turkish Council of Higher Education Erol Özvar signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of the Republic of Türkiye on the establishment of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University”.

