Yandex metrika counter

Education minister speaks about problems facing Azerbaijani students in Ukraine

  • Society
  • Share
Education minister speaks about problems facing Azerbaijani students in Ukraine

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry is dealing with the problems Azerbaijani students are faced with during the current situation in Ukraine, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said on Tuesday.

The minister made the remarks at a press conference on the State Program for the Education of Azerbaijani Youth at Prestigious Foreign Universities for 2022-2026, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Amrullayev noted that Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry is also rendering support for students to solve their problems.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      