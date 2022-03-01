Education minister speaks about problems facing Azerbaijani students in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry is dealing with the problems Azerbaijani students are faced with during the current situation in Ukraine, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said on Tuesday.

The minister made the remarks at a press conference on the State Program for the Education of Azerbaijani Youth at Prestigious Foreign Universities for 2022-2026, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Amrullayev noted that Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry is also rendering support for students to solve their problems.

News.Az