Education Ministry: About half Azerbaijani schools disinfected

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the medical preventive measures taken against coronavirus, 2,400 schools across the country have been disinfected so far, Trend reports on March 4 referring to Jasarat Valekhov, department head of the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Education.

This accounts for about half of total schools in the country, the head of the department stated.

“The process will intensify in the coming days. By March 9, disinfection in all schools in the country will be complete,” said Valekhov.

The disinfection also is being carried out in other educational institutions, he added.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 93,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

News.Az

News.Az