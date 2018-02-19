Education ministry: Armenia schools have major problems in terms of foreign languages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Schools in Armenia have major problems in connection with the foreign language development program, said Levon Mkrtchyan, the Minister of Education and Science, at a press conference on Monday.

In his words, there are two typological domains in terms of foreign languages: dissemination of general linguistic education, and advanced education, according to news.am.

Mkrtchyan added that, overall, introducing a third foreign language course in Armenia’s schools is quite easy at first, but then problems are arising in terms of quality, especially in the provinces of the country.

