Education ministry: Armenia schools have major problems in terms of foreign languages
Schools in Armenia have major problems in connection with the foreign language development program, said Levon Mkrtchyan, the Minister of Education and Science, at a press conference on Monday.
In his words, there are two typological domains in terms of foreign languages: dissemination of general linguistic education, and advanced education, according to news.am.
Mkrtchyan added that, overall, introducing a third foreign language course in Armenia’s schools is quite easy at first, but then problems are arising in terms of quality, especially in the provinces of the country.
News.Az