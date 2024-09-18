Yandex metrika counter

Egypt and Hungary ink MoU on nuclear

Egypt and Hungary ink MoU on nuclear

Egypt and Hungary signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in nuclear energy, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty said during a press conference with his Hungarian counterpart P. Szijjarto in Cairo, News.Az reports citing the Al-Qahira al-Ikhbariya TV channel.

Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat noted during his speech that Hungary has solid experience in energy issues, especially nuclear energy, and Egypt values ​​the opportunity to cooperate in this industry with its European partner.

Both the Egyptian Ad-Dabaa NPP and the Hungarian Paks-2 NPP are being built according to the Rosatom design.

