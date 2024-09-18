Egypt and Hungary ink MoU on nuclear
Egypt and Hungary signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in nuclear energy, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty said during a press conference with his Hungarian counterpart P. Szijjarto in Cairo, News.Az reports citing the Al-Qahira al-Ikhbariya TV channel.Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat noted during his speech that Hungary has solid experience in energy issues, especially nuclear energy, and Egypt values the opportunity to cooperate in this industry with its European partner.
Both the Egyptian Ad-Dabaa NPP and the Hungarian Paks-2 NPP are being built according to the Rosatom design.