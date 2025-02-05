Egypt and Palestine stress need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Badr Abdelatty, and Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Mustafa, stressed the importance of continuously implementing early recovery and rubble removal projects, along with increasing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as long as Palestinians remain on their lands and do not leave.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that Abdelatty stressed, during the meeting, Egypt's full support for the Palestinian government and its reforming plans, noting the importance of enabling the Palestinian authority politically and economically to assume its functions in the Gaza Strip as an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territories, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In addition, Abdelatty stressed his country's support for the legitimate and unalienable rights of the Palestinian people, adding that it is imperative to reach an enduring and just political solution for the Palestinian cause through the two-state solution and establishing the independent Palestinian State along the lines of the Jun. 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He underlined that this will entirely prevent the recurrent cycle of violence, highlighting Egypt's efforts to ensure a lasting ceasefire agreement in Gaza and implement all its terms within the three planned phases.

For his part, the Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs offered an integrated perspective on the plans set for the early recovery and rubble removal programs, thereby paving the way for reconstruction and restoration of the situation to its normal state, highlighting that the meeting agreed on this aspect.

News.Az