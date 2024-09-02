Egypt backs Somalia, triggers tension with Ethiopia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tension between Ethiopia and Egypt appears to have escalated as Cairo extends support to Somalia's peace mission and an offer of security personnel to replace the African Union-backed force, whose mandate is nearing its end, News.az reports.

The prospect of Egyptian troops in close proximity has raised concerns in Ethiopia. Addis Ababa's foreign ministry issued a statement declaring that the country "cannot stand idle while other actors are taking measures to destabilise the region."Since 2007, Somalia's government has received support from the African Union peacekeeping mission (AMISOM) in its fight against al-Shabab, a group linked to al-Qaida and responsible for deadly attacks in Somalia and neighbouring countries such as Kenya and Uganda.Last month, Egypt and Somalia signed a security agreement after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited Cairo and held talks with his counterpart Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi.

News.Az