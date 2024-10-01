Yandex metrika counter

Egypt condemns Israel's "serious escalation" in Lebanon

Egypt's foreign minister condemned Israel's "serious escalation" in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, following the Israeli military's announcement of a "limited and focused" ground incursion, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelaty warned that Israel’s escalation threatens to inflame the entire region “in a way that will lead to dire security and humanitarian consequences,” according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Abdelaty also said Egypt will reject any attempts to establish a new status quo that violates Lebanon’s sovereignty.


