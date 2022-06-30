Egypt expresses willingness to become active member of NAM Parliamentary Network

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt intends to become an active member of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network, Chairman of the Egyptian Senate Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek said on Thursday.

He made the statement as he addressed the Baku Conference of the NAM Parliamentary Network that kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday.

The chairman called for strengthening cooperation between the NAM member states in various areas.

“Egypt has always supported decisions towards peace and stability. It is necessary now more than ever to develop international cooperation to meet the challenges facing the world,” Abdel Razek added.

News.Az