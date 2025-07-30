Egypt FM, US envoy hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and U.S. President's Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, discussed efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza on Wednesday.

During a phone call, both sides also discussed efforts to ensure the unconditioned entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the release of captives and detainees, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

They reviewed the joint efforts by the three guarantor parties ( Egypt, the US, and Qatar) to secure a ceasefire in Gaza by intensifying pressure to reach a deal as soon as possible.

During the call, Abdelatty shed light on the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza caused by the flagrant Israeli violations and starvation policies against the Palestinians in the strip.

He also highlighted Egypt’s efforts to facilitate the swift resumption of Iranian talks on its nuclear programme, both with the US and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Egyptian FM’s call came during his visit to Washington, DC, following participation in the UN international conference on the two-state solution in New York.

The call also comes amid an expected visit by the US envoy to Israel.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Egypt has been actively mediating ceasefire efforts to halt the deadly war and end the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people in the besieged strip.

On Friday, Cairo and Doha said in a joint statement that they are continuing to mediate efforts to halt the war in Gaza, end humanitarian suffering, and facilitate a captive-prisoner exchange.

The Egyptian-Qatari confirmation came less than 24 hours after the US and Israel withdrew from indirect Gaza ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Doha.

News.Az