Egypt hosts presentation of “Made in Azerbaijan” products

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Egypt has organized a presentation of "Made in Azerbaijan" brand products in Egypt. Among the presented products were various cookies, walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, molasses, raisins, apricots, fruit juices, compotes, jams, honey, shakarbura, pakhlava, packaged teas.

Visitors hailed the quality of "Made in Azerbaijan" products.

The event attracted the attention of Egyptian businessmen.

News.Az

