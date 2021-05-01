Yandex metrika counter

Egypt hosts presentation of “Made in Azerbaijan” products

  • Economics
  • Share
Egypt hosts presentation of “Made in Azerbaijan” products

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Egypt has organized a presentation of "Made in Azerbaijan" brand products in Egypt. Among the presented products were various cookies, walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, molasses, raisins, apricots, fruit juices, compotes, jams, honey, shakarbura, pakhlava, packaged teas.

Visitors hailed the quality of "Made in Azerbaijan" products.

The event attracted the attention of Egyptian businessmen.

News about - Egypt hosts presentation of “Made in Azerbaijan” products

News about - Egypt hosts presentation of “Made in Azerbaijan” products

News about - Egypt hosts presentation of “Made in Azerbaijan” products

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      