Egypt police kill 16 militants in Sinai shootout

Security forces killed 16 suspected militants in an exchange of fire in Egypt’s volatile Sinai Peninsula, according to the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, Anadolu

In a statement, the ministry said security forces had located "two hideouts” in the North Sinai city of Arish, where militants were planning attacks against Egyptian facilities.

According to the ministry, 16 militants were killed in an exchange of fire during subsequent raids on the hideouts by security forces.

Tuesday's raids came one day after two police officers were killed and another two injured when a militant detonated an explosive device in Cairo’s ancient Islamic district close to the Al Azhar mosque late Monday.

On Saturday, the Egyptian military said 15 Egyptian troops were killed and injured in a militant attack in Sinai.

The violence came as the Egyptian parliament was debating amendments to the country's constitution to increase the presidential term from four to six years.

