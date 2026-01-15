Egypt receives €1B from EU under aid package

Egypt receives €1B from EU under aid package

Egypt has received 1 billion euros from the European Union as part of a broader 5 billion-euro macro-financial assistance program, the International Cooperation Ministry said on Thursday.

Egypt is scheduled to receive 3 billion euros in two additional tranches during 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The country previously received the first tranche of the package in January 2025.

