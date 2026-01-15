Yandex metrika counter

Egypt receives €1B from EU under aid package

  • World
  • Share
Egypt receives €1B from EU under aid package
Photo: Reuters

Egypt has received 1 billion euros from the European Union as part of a broader 5 billion-euro macro-financial assistance program, the International Cooperation Ministry said on Thursday.

Egypt is scheduled to receive 3 billion euros in two additional tranches during 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The country previously received the first tranche of the package in January 2025.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      