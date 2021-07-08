Yandex metrika counter

Egypt releases ship that blocked Suez Canal (NO COMMENT)

Suez Canal authorities announced Wednesday the release of a hulking shipping vessel that blocked the crucial east-west waterway for nearly a week earlier this year, Euronews reported. 

The Ever Given was seen leaving the Suez Canal after its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., reached a compensation agreement with the canal authorities after more than three months of negotiations and a court standoff.

The settlement deal was signed in a ceremony Wednesday in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, after which the vessel was seen sailing to the Mediterranean.


News.Az 

