Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Israel will release 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in return for 33 hostages
According to Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel will free 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages held in Gaza, News.Az reports.

The first phase of the ceasefire will last 42 days.

Earlier, news spread that HAMAS planned to release three Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip on January 19 as part of the ceasefire agreement.

HAMAS stated that the number of Israeli hostages to be released in the Gaza Strip would directly depend on the number of Palestinian prisoners.

The ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian Gaza Strip will be in effect from January 19.

