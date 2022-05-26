Egyptian ambassador praises Azerbaijan’s valuable contribution to Africa’s welfare as NAM chair

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan keeps making a valuable contribution to the development of Africa’s welfare, Egyptian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Hisham Nagy said on Thursday.

The diplomat made the remarks while speaking at a conference in Baku on “Legacy of the African continent in the evolution of the Non-Aligned Movement” dedicated to Africa Day, News.Az reports.

The Egyptian envoy underscored the need for joint actions to ensure sustainable development not only on the African continent but also in the world.

Nagy said that Egypt praises Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of NAM.

News.Az