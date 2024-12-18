Egyptian and Indonesian presidents talk Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto met in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, Syria, and Lebanon, according to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

The leaders emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, and ensure unrestricted humanitarian aid delivery, according to the statement that did not specify the duration of Subianto’s visit.Both the leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to Palestinian rights, including the establishment of an independent state based on international resolutions.In the meeting, President al-Sisi highlighted Egypt’s willingness to facilitate Indonesian business and investment ventures in Egypt, focusing on sectors such as trade, manufacturing, IT, food security, and renewable energy.Discussions also addressed broader regional stability. The two presidents called for the restoration of peace and sovereignty in Syria and Lebanon, underlining the necessity of respecting their territorial integrity.Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.The talks coincided with reports in Egyptian media on Tuesday about intensified Egypt-Qatar mediation efforts involving various parties to secure a cease-fire in Gaza.Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 45,100 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

News.Az