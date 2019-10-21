Egyptian FM to visit Azerbaijan
- 21 Oct 2019 10:46
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142622
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/egyptian-fm-to-visit-azerbaijan Copied
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will visit Baku to attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit scheduled for October 25-26, the Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Adel Ibrahim, told AzVision.az.
At the NAM Baku Summit the Republic of Azerbaijan will take over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the upcoming 3 years.
NAM has 120 member-states, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations.
News.Az