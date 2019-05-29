Egyptian football fan: Baku is a very modern and clean city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is a very modern and clean city. It is a city with high sporting spirit, Egyptian football fan Khaled Saleh, who came from Cairo in connection with the UEFA Europa League final to be held in Baku, told AZERTAC.

Saleh highly appreciated the excellent organization of the fan festival and fan zones, especially the free public transport which was arranged for the football fans and tourists in Baku. “The Baku residents are very kind and hospitable. This is a safe and comfortable city for the foreign tourists," the Egyptian fan added.

Saleh said he supports Chelsea FC, however he thinks Arsenal will win because of Chelsea players’ injuries.

