Egyptian leader sends letter to Azerbaijani president

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On your country’s celebration of the Republic Day, it is my utmost pleasure to extend to Your Excellency, and through you to your brotherly people, my warmest greetings and best wishes.

Taking this good opportunity, I would like to express my appreciation of the ties of friendship and cooperation binding our two sisterly countries, looking forward to further enhancing these ties at all levels for the mutual benefit of our two brotherly peoples.

Dear Mr. President, please accept my sincerest wishes for the best of your well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan,” the letter reads.

