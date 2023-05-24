Egyptian president congratulates Azerbaijani leader on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, I have much pleasure to extend to Your Excellency and your friendly people my warmest felicitations and best wishes,” Egypt’s president said in his letter.

“Egypt and Azerbaijan are bound by strong ties of amity and friendship that have extended over the years. I hope that, through joint work and close coordination, our bilateral relations will witness huge strides forward in areas of common interest for the benefit of both our countries and people,” he noted.

“Please accept, dear Mr. President, my sincerest wishes for your personal health and continued success and for the peace and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi added.

News.Az