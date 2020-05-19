Egyptian president congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“It gives me immense pleasure to extend to Your Excellency and through you to your friendly people my heartfelt greetings on your country’s celebration of the Republic Day,” the Egyptian president said.

“I take this good opportunity to express my keenness on further promoting our bilateral relations in all domains for the best interest of our two friendly countries.”

“Please accept my sincerest wishes for the best of your well-being and for the welfare and prosperity of the friendly Azerbaijani people,” he added.

News.Az