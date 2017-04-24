EIB to allocate €250M for road construction in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia and European Investment Bank (EIB) will sign a new loan agreement for allocation of €250 million in July, Georgian Finance Minister Dmitry Kumsishvili said, APA-Economics reports citing to Sputnik-Georgia agency.



According to him, these funds will be directed to financing of construction of East-West highway.



The minister added that EIB’s investments in Georgia in 2016 doubled to €1 billion.



The East-West highway is the second largest transit corridor of Europe from France’s Brest city to Irkeshtam city of Kyrgyzstan. E-60 highway in Georgia connects Azerbaijan’s border with Poti Seaport in Georgia. Length of the highway makes up 392 km.



EIB regional office has been in operation in Georgia since 2015.

News.Az

