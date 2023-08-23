Eight Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete at 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Spain

Azerbaijani athletes will test their strength at the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships to be held in Valencia, Spain on August 23-27, 2023, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Zohra Aghamirova, Ilona Zeynalova, Kamila Gafarova in individual program, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Yelyzaveta Luzan will join the group exercise program.

The World Championships is a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

News.Az