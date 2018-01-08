Eight flights delayed at Tbilisi airport due to fog

Eight flights delayed at Tbilisi airport due to fog

The Tbilisi international airport was unable to receive eight flights last night due to heavy fog, the press service of the airport said.

The press service specified that five flights from Istanbul were canceled, as well as from Dubai, Munich and Baku.

These flights were to be carried out by Turkish Airlines, FluDubai, Pegasus, Lufthansa and Qatar.

Due to the fact that the aircraft could not land at the Tbilisi airport, passengers could not fly out of Tbilisi.

At the moment, the airport has resumed operating in its normal mode, Sputnik Georgia reports.

