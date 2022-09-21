Eight more grain ships leave Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 21, eight vessels carrying Ukrainian agricultural products departed from Ukraine's Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi through the grain corridor, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

"On September 21, as part of the implementation of the 'grain initiative,' eight ships carrying 170,300 tonnes of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi and are heading towards countries in Asia and Europe," the ministry said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 160 ships have carried over 3 million tons of agricultural products through the grain corridor.





