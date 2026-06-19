Eight prisoners executed in Iran on drug-related and murder charges

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At least eight prisoners have been executed in two separate prisons in Iran in cases involving drug-related offences and murder, according to the foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) and the Iran Human Rights Organization.

In Zahedan Prison, authorities carried out the executions of at least three prisoners on 17 June, HRANA reported, citing Haalvsh. The identities of two of those executed have been confirmed as Abdullah Jalali, a 25-year-old Afghan national and father of two, and Zaher Shahouzahi (Gorgij), a 40-year-old married man and father of three from Zahedan, News.Az reports.

Jalali had been arrested around four years ago, while Shahouzahi was arrested approximately three years ago, both on drug-related charges in Zahedan. They were later sentenced to death by the city’s Revolutionary Court.

A third prisoner was also executed in the same prison on non-political charges, though his identity has not been confirmed. Prison authorities and relevant institutions have not publicly announced the executions.

HRANA also cited figures from the Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), stating that in 2025 at least 2,063 people were executed in the country, including 61 women and two juvenile offenders. It added that 11 of those executions were carried out in public, while 172 additional individuals were sentenced to death during the same period.

In a separate case, five prisoners were executed in Hamedan Prison, according to the Iran Human Rights Organization. The individuals were identified as Ramin Bagheri, 27, from Hamedan; Alireza Maleki, 29, from Songhor; Farzad Bahrami, 36, a father of one child from Hamedan; and Samad Naderpour, 30, and Hossein Shahamat, 35, both from Zanjan, HRANA said.

According to the report, Bagheri, Maleki and Bahrami were executed on 17 June. Bagheri had been arrested six years earlier, while Maleki and Bahrami were arrested four years ago in separate murder cases. All three were subsequently sentenced to death by the judiciary.

Naderpour and Shahamat were executed earlier, on 6 June, in Hamedan Prison after being convicted in separate drug-related cases. It was reported that they were not granted a final visit with their families prior to execution.

As in the Zahedan case, prison authorities and official bodies have not publicly confirmed the executions.

News.Az