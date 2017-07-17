Eighth Challenge Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ game held - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2017 season of the Professional Intellectual League was also completed with the eighth Challenge Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ game.

The eighth Challenge Cup final in ‘What? Where? When?’ game has been held with the support of the Azerbaijan Republic Youth and Sports Ministry and Khazar Intellectual Youth Club.

The eighth Challenge Cup final in ‘What? Where? When?’ game took place at the Pullman hotel on July 15. The final game involved more than 50 teams representing 15 regions of Azerbaijan and Baku, which excelled by results of the elimination rounds. At the final stage the teams struggled for three cups. A team representing Ganja has become the winner of the Regions’ Cup, for the third year in a row. In the three-round game of 36 questions, Ganja’s ‘Requiem’ scored equal points with Imishli’s ‘Fenomen’ but upset the rival by giving the right answer to an extra question. Goranboy’s ‘Turan’ team of schoolchildren finished third.

Meanwhile, ‘Magnat’ became the winner in the main ranking of the eighth Challenge Cup final in ‘What? Where? When?’ game. ‘Kapitalistler’ became second, while ‘United’, which scored the equal number of points with its rival but left it behind in the questions’ ranking, took the third place.

'Vendomat' became the winner of the 15-round marathon, which lasted for nearly 6 months. 'Prestige' is second, while 'Jagermeister' won the third place after an intense struggle.

The winners were awarded with cups, medals, diplomas and presents.

