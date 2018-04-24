'Either all or nothing' on Iran nuclear deal: Zarif

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran says the European signatories to a multilateral nuclear agreement reached between Tehran and the P+1 group of countries should convince US President Donald Trump not to pull out of the deal, because there is no "Plan B" for it.

"It's either all or nothing. European leaders should encourage President Trump not just to stay in the nuclear deal, but more importantly to begin implementing his part of the bargain in good faith," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a post on his official Twitter account on Monday, PressTV reports.

US President Donald Trump is a stern critic of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- the United States, France, Britain, China, Russia - plus Germany in 2015.

Under the agreement, nuclear-related sanctions put in place against Iran were lifted in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear program.

He has repeatedly described the JCPOA, which was negotiated under his predecessor, Barack Obama, as “the worst and most one-sided transaction Washington has ever entered into” and threatened to tear it up.

In January, the US president decided to stick with the JCPOA, but gave the European signatories a May 12 deadline to “fix the terrible flaws” of the accord or he would withdraw Washington from the deal.

Other P5+1 parties to the agreement have all criticized Trump’s hostile views, saying the deal is sound and has proven to be functioning. Iran also says it will not accept any change to the agreement.

Elsewhere in his tweet, Zarif said, " President Macron is correct in saying there's no 'Plan B' on JCPOA."

News.Az

