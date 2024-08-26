El Salvador continues to grow Bitcoin reserves

+ ↺ − 16 px

El Salvador, the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has steadily increased its cryptocurrency reserves.

According to Arkham Intelligence , a blockchain analytics firm, the Salvadoran government has been purchasing one Bitcoin daily since March 16, 2024, News.Az reports citing foreign media. As of August 23, 2024, the country’s reserves have grown to 5,851 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $357.2 million, with an additional 162 Bitcoins acquired during this period.The data from Arkham Intelligence also shows that the government’s cold wallet is making routine daily purchases of Bitcoin. Although the majority of the transactions include the purchase of one Bitcoin, there have been instances where amounts less than $1 have been transacted.The Salvadoran president authorized the adoption of this daily Bitcoin purchase plan for the purpose of holding the digital currency until it becomes expensive enough that it cannot be bought. This wallet, which Bukele has described as the first ‘Bitcoin piggy bank’ for the country, reflects El Salvador’s long-term adoption of the cryptocurrency.El Salvador’s Bitcoin plan is not only limited to buying and holding digital currency. The government has not shown any interest in selling Bitcoin, indicating that it has high expectations of BTC to boost the economy exponentially. Experts believe that if Bitcoin’s price keeps increasing, El Salvador can become one of the richest countries in the world.In May 2024, the National Bitcoin Office of El Salvador, in collaboration with mempool. space launched a website for tracking the Ministry of Finance’s Bitcoin reserves. This initiative seeks to establish a platform through which citizens can be informed of the country’s Bitcoin transactions.Additionally, El Salvador has exploited its geothermal power to mine Bitcoin since 2021. The country’s crypto mining has been very productive. It has recently extracted 474 BTC, which has a market value of $29 million. This is in line with the country’s Bitcoin strategy, as the mining process is powered by renewable energy.

News.Az