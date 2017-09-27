Elderly man attempts self-immolation in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The desperate man stated that he has 24 people on his care.

An elderly man tried to commit self-immolation at the Republican square in Yerevan on September 27 morning.



According to News of Armenia - NEWS.am, a man of 70-75 years attempted self-immolation. The police prevented the attempt. In the police department, the man said that he took an extreme step because of his difficult social condition. He said that 24 people are in his care, and he is not able to take care of everyone. The reliability of what he said is being investigated.

