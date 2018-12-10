Yandex metrika counter

Elections in Armenia held in conditions of massive violations

144 reports of violations were registered at the early parliamentary elections in Armenia, Police Colonel Ashot Sargsyan said at a press conference at the Central Election Commission, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

"144 messages: 36 in Yerevan and 108 in the regions were registered In the police units of Armenia. 58 of them concerned crimes, 86 did not contain evidence of a crime. Seven out of 58 reports were sent to military police units, one to the prosecutor’s office, one to the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee," said Sargsyan.

