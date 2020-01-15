Yandex metrika counter

Electric taxis to operate in Baku

Currently, 1,500 ‘London-taxi’ companies are involved in Azerbaijan. Of them, 1,200 ones are under authority of the Ministry of Transport, Fineko/abc.az reports

The above-said statement was made by Minister of Transport, Communications & High Technologies Ramin Guuluzade in the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev.

"The advantage of these taxis is that they will run not on fuel, but on electricity. I want to note once again that these taxis fully meet modern standards," Guluzade emphasized.

