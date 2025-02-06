Electric utility confirms its equipment likely ignited one of California's wildfires

Electric utility confirms its equipment likely ignited one of California's wildfires

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of California’s largest utility companies stated on Thursday that its equipment had likely triggered one of the wildfires that swept through Los Angeles County last month.

The fire broke out on January 7, the same day that the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires took the lives of at least 29 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

The Hurst fire, which spread over nearly 800 acres was put out more than a week after its start, but did not destroy any structures or result in any deaths.

The admission by Southern California Edison came in a required filing with California utility regulators.

A request for comment from the utility was not immediately returned.

The utility acknowledged last month that fire agencies are investigating whether its equipment may have started the Hurst fire, which scorched about 1.25 square miles around the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“Absent additional evidence, SCE believes its equipment may be associated with the ignition of the Hurst fire,” Thursday’s filing said.

In a second filing, the utility said it is also looking into whether an idle transmission line became energized and possibly sparked the deadly Eaton fire, which devastated Altadena.

owever, it still maintains there’s no evidence that its equipment was responsible for starting that fire.

News.Az