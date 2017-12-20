Electronic prescriptions will become mandatory from 2018 in Georgia

Georgia's Health Ministry has announced that electronic prescriptions will become mandatory from 2018

The reform will be carried out in the capital city of Tbilisi firstly and then will cover the whole country.

All network pharmacological companies and 15 private pharmacies have already familiarized themselves with the health ministry-initiated electronic prescription project.

More than 1,000 doctors in Tbilisi have been trained within the project.

For now more than 1,000 doctors and about 500 pharmacies in Tbilisi have been registered in the state electronic prescription system.

Promoting electronic prescriptions is one of the steps to implementing an electronic healthcare system in the country.

