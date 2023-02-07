Eleven more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers move freely along Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vehicles belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance, News.Az reports.

The protesters ensured free passage for nine supply vehicles and two passenger cars of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Lachin towards Khankendi to pass through the protest area.

This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

News.Az