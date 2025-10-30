Eli Lilly stock soars on strong Q3 earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of Eli Lilly rose Thursday after the drugmaker reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $7.02 per share, well above analysts’ forecast of $5.89, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Revenue totaled $17.6 billion, up 54% from the prior year and ahead of Wall Street’s estimate of $16.1 billion.

Eli Lilly shares were up 5.6% to $859 in premarket trading Thursday.

Revenue from Mounjaro, the company’s Type 2 diabetes treatment, came in at $6.5 billion, above analysts’ consensus estimate of $5.4 billion. Revenue from Zepbound, its GLP-1 weight-loss drug, was in line with expectations at $3.6 billion.

Eli Lilly lifted its revenue guidance for 2025 to between $63 billion and $63.5 billion from a previous range of $60 billion to $62 billion. Adjusted earnings were forecast at between $23 and $23.70 a share, up from a previous estimate of $21.75 to $23.

