Elimination rounds held in 8th Challenge Cup

The elimination rounds within the 8th Challenge Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ game organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Republic Ministry of Youth and Sports and steering support of the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club have ended.

The purpose of holding the 8th Challenge Cup in ‘What? Where? When?’ game is organization of effective leisure time of the young people, ensuring their intellectual development and embracing the entire country with the brain games movement.

The final elimination round held in Baku on July 9 took place at Odlar Yurdu university. Prior to the capital city, the elimination rounds were arranged in Tartar, Mingachavir, Imishli, Lankaran, Goranboy, Ganja, Zardab, Sumqayit. The elimination rounds in the regions involved nearly 70 teams of over 400 teens and young people.

The teams excelling by results of the elimination rounds have made their way to the final game due in Baku on July 9.

Along with the traditional classification of the cup in the 8th Challenge Cup final on ‘What? Where? When?’ game, the Regions’ cup will also be held in separate for numerous teams from the regions. In addition, the winner of the Professional Intellectual League will also be declared in the season of 2016-2017.

