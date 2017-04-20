Elmar Mammadyarov discusses bilateral cooperation with Italian minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is an important economic partner for Italy," said Italian Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda as he met with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov who is on an official visit in the country.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Calenda recalled his visit to Azerbaijan this February and praised the work of the Azerbaijan-Italy business forum.

Italian companies' successful activities in Azerbaijan, particularly in the energy sector was pointed out at the meeting. They noted the importance of taking necessary steps to continue the successful cooperation in the non-oil sectors too.

The two ministers hailed the excellent bilateral relations and comprehensive cooperation in a variety of fields between Azerbaijan and Italy. Praising the excellent political and economic relations, they underlined the importance of continuing joint efforts to further strengthen these relations.

Azerbaijani FM Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan-Italy relations are of strategic importance.

FM Mammadyarov described Italy as the biggest trade partner of Azerbaijan, saying bilateral cooperation in political, economic, energy, petrochemical, transportation, tourism, humanitarian fields are being successfully developed.

They noted the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project in terms of supplying Italy with an extra gas, saying a number of Italian companies concluded multibillion-dollar contracts as part of the realization of the project.

