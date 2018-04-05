Yandex metrika counter

Elmar Mammadyarov elected chairman of Non-Aligned Movement ministerial conference in Baku

Participants of the Inter-ministerial Conference on "Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development" within the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku elected a chairman.

APA reports that the voting was held at the conference. Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov was elected the chairman.

