Elmar Mammadyarov elected chairman of Non-Aligned Movement ministerial conference in Baku
Participants of the Inter-ministerial Conference on "Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development" within the Non-Aligned Movement held in Baku elected a chairman.
APA reports that the voting was held at the conference. Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov was elected the chairman.
