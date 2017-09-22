Elmar Mammadyarov holds several meetings within 72nd session of UN General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov held bilateral meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Kenya Amina Mohamed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Dominican Republic Miguel Vargas Maldonado, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia Maria Anxela Olgin, Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Mark Brantley, Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, St. Vincent and Grenadine Foreign Relations, Business and Trade Minister Luis Straker and Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Alfonso Dastis.

In the meetings, the sides emphasized the necessity of further deepening of bilateral relations between the two countries and continuation of joint efforts in this direction. In this context, it was noyrf that political consultations at the level of mutual official visits and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were of great importance. The sides exchanged views on the ways to develop bilateral normative base, economic, trade and humanitarian relations.

The sides also touched upon the issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations and mutual support in electoral bodies.

The sides discussed topical issues on the agenda of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meetings, Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterparts on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the ongoing occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, the serious threat to security of Azerbaijan and the region, Armenia's attempts to continually undermine the conflict resolution process with various provocations and the policy of preserving status quo based on occupation. Elmar Mammadyarov said that the conflict must be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders. He appreciated the support of the world community, including the host countries, for the fair and justified position of Azerbaijan, based on the norms and principles of international law.

At the meeting with the Colombian side, Azerbaijani Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Colombian Minister Maria Angela Olgin signed the Declaration on "Promotion of Sport and Culture between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia".

