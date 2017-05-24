Elmar Mammadyarov leaves for New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mammadyarov will hold meetings with the UN leadership.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov left for New York to participate in events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the UN.

The press service for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Mammadyarov will hold meetings with the UN leadership.

It is also planned to hold an official ceremony on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's membership in the United Nations.

News.Az

News.Az