Elmar Mammadyarov leaves for official visit to Turkmenistan

The delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov departed for official visit to Turkmenistan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and have meetings with other high level officials, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az

High level representatives of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC and Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC are among the delegates.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on 2-3 April, 2014.

On 18-19 july, 2017 R. Meredov visited Azerbaijan to take part at the fourth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey held in Baku.

