Elmar Mammadyarov meets Burundi counterpart
- 06 Apr 2018 07:05
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Politics
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Burundi FM Alain Aime Nyamitwe.
During the meeting the ministers agreed to redouble effort to stimilate bilateral political, economic and education cooperation and develop the legal basis, the Foreign Ministry reports.
The sides stressed the importance of NAM Baku meeting.
News.Az