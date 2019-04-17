Elmar Mammadyarov meets Minister of Marine Economy and Inland Navigation of Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the framework of his official visit to the Republic of Poland, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister of Marine Economy and Inland Navigation of Poland, Marek Gróbarczyk.

Minister Marek Gróbarczyk gave detailed information on the activity of the Ports of Poland and stressed the existence of a great potential for economic development between the two states.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the importance of cooperation among the ports of Azerbaijan and Poland and informed the other side about the Baku International Sea Trade Port and all three phases of the construction of the port. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov also noted that the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Baku International Sea Trade Port and the Gdansk Sea Port has already been agreed.

Marek Gróbarczyk expressed interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan in shipbuilding and stressed the importance of the exchange of experience in the field of technology between the two states. Minister Marek Gróbarczyk also highlighted his country’s interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the production of seafood.

During the meeting, the sides discussed transit and intermodal transport issues between the two states.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited Marek Gróbarczyk to visit Azerbaijan.

News.Az