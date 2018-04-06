Elmar Mammadyarov meets North Korea FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Foreign Minister of Democratic People's Republic of Korea Ri Yong-Ho within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement Conference in Baku.

Ri Yong-Ho thanked the Azerbaijani government for the high level of organization of the conference and noted that Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization starting from 2019 is based on the trust of the NAM member-states. He also added that North Korea is interested in closer cooperation with member states during Azerbaijan's chairmanship

Mammadyarov said he was happy to welcome the North Korea counterpart in Azerbaijan. Mammadyarov pointed out that the goals and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, particularly in support of territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence, are relevant in current international relations and the commitment to the principles of Bandung is essential.

Stating that the visit was historic, Yong-Ho stressed that exchange of visits is desirable in terms of expanding bilateral relations.

Ri Yong-Ho noted that North Korea is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly in the study of Azerbaijan's rich experience in oil field. He also noted the possible visit of North Korea architects to Azerbaijan to study the architecture of Baku.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

