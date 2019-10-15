Elmar Mammadyarov meets President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of the Republic of Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov received the delegation led by the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate of Italy, Vito Petrocelli.

The delegation consisted of the member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate, Gianluca Ferrara, and deputy head of the Secretariat of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate, Gianluca Polverari. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized the high-level relations existing between Azerbaijan and Italy and noted the importance of further developing these relations in the future.

Especially, touching upon the cooperation in the sphere of energy, Minister underlined the significance of the completion of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, important component of the Southern Gas Corridor on an agreed schedule. Vito Petrocelli stressed that the messages on the development of cooperation between two states are fully supported by them, as representatives of the Parliament. The importance of developing relations in the cultural sphere and people-to-people contacts were emphasized along with the necessity of strengthening the economic-trade relations. Noting the support of Azerbaijan to “One belt, one road” initiative, the Italian official emphasized with satisfaction that the position of both states overlap on that issue.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov spoke on the regional transport and transit projects implemented by initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan, as well as the development of East-West connectivity strategy. The sides discussed the cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and the contribution of Italy to this cooperation. At the meeting, also there was an exchange over the regional security issues of mutual interest.

