Elmar Mammadyarov meets Rashid Khalikov on the sidelines of the VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Rashid Khalikov, the Assistant Secretary-General of the UN for Humanitarian Partnerships with the Middle East and Central Asia on the sidelines of the VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum

Rashid Khalikov expressed his satisfaction with participation at the Baku Humanitarian Forum and thanked for the high-level organization of this international gathering. Underlining that today Azerbaijan is an emerging donor country the UN official praised the activities of Azerbaijan in the sphere of humanitarian assistance and especially noted in this regard the assistance of Azerbaijan to UNRWA and Indonesia recently.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noting the active participation of Azerbaijan within the humanitarian projects of the UN, stressed that Azerbaijan has emerged as a donor country from aid-receiving country. In this respect, he informed his interlocutor on the role and humanitarian and aid to development projects of Azerbaijan’s International Development Agency (AIDA) of MFA of Azerbaijan.

The sides had an exchange of views on existing cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and future prospects for development of these relations.

